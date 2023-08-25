Donald Trump Jr. to Newsmax: Blocked by Security From Spin Room

Donald Trump Jr. told Newsmax Friday that he; his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle; and other surrogates of former President Donald Trump "were blocked by Fox News security" from getting into the post-Republican National Committee debate "spin room" in Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

"We were blocked by Fox News security," Trump Jr. said during "The Chris Salcedo Show" Friday. "Kimberly and I went in there, and you know I'm a little bit pushy. Frankly, I'm so recognizable for a lot of these people that they just let me right in until, I guess, Fox News security or people that were working for Fox News were given the order to stop me."

In addition to the former president's son, Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who were also surrogates for Trump, were denied access to the room, he said.

After Trump refused to attend the first GOP primary debate, hosted by Fox News, the network issued a memo to the campaigns saying that "nonparticipating" campaign representatives would be allowed into the room following the debate only by using passes issued to the various media outlets.

"In addition to the (5) Spin Room credentials referenced in a previous email, we'll also issue (1) Media Row credential to any participating candidate/campaigns," The New York Times reported the memo saying. "Any nonparticipating candidate/campaign is welcome in the Spin Room or Media Row as a guest of one of the media organizations with positions in those locations, using one of their credentials."

Greene told Newsmax Wednesday that she thought she would get into the room because she was a congresswoman and a surrogate for Trump.

"I hope people are allowed in. And, yes, I am a [Trump] surrogate, but I'm also a member of Congress," Greene said during "Eric Bolling The Balance" Wednesday. "I can't imagine Fox News or anyone else censoring members of Congress or surrogates for President Trump because that's really what it is, is censorship. And I think we've had enough of censorship in America."

Trump Jr. said they were not allowed in and that security was carrying a leaflet around with the faces of Trump campaign personnel and surrogates to prevent them from entering.

"That's the nature of the game. That shouldn't surprise us, given sort of the censorship and other things that we've seen from Fox News — sort of the in-kind contribution they've given to the other Republican candidates," Trump Jr. said. "It just highlights what we've been seeing all along, and I think that's reflected in their ratings."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!