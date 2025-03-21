Jason Greer to Newsmax: Reinstated Employees in State of Chaos

Federal employees getting laid off and then reinstated is causing a state of chaos, Jason Greer told Newsmax Friday.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration acknowledged that it fired nearly 25,000 recently hired workers and said agencies were working to bring all of them back after a judge ruled their terminations were likely illegal.

"People are … [trying] to figure out what's going to happen next," Greer, who runs Greer Consulting, a labor management and employee relations firm, said on "Newsline." "From an HR perspective, if you're going to reinstate these folks, you've got to deal with the paperwork. You've got to deal with the badges that need to happen in order to get them reinstated."

Greer said getting laid off, reinstated, only to potentially be laid off again also impacts employees on a psychological level. Greer noted employee turnover in the federal government happens whenever a new administration takes over, but under President Donald Trump, the largest number of federal employees have been let go.

"We've never seen anything like this in terms of its impact across government spaces," Greer said.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

