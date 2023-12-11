×
trump | poll | msm | primary | gop

Guilfoyle to Newsmax: Primary Over, Trump Won

Monday, 11 December 2023 08:46 PM EST

Fiancee to Donald Trump Jr. and host of "The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show," Kimberly Guilfoyle told Newsmax that the Republican primary, which ends June 4, 2024, is already over, and former President Donald Trump won it.

Speaking Monday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Guilfoyle, after riffing on the state of the union, citing the United States' engagement in proxy wars and the shape of the economy, proclaimed that "This primary is over. This is Trump's victory."

"We're seeing it in poll after poll," Guilfoyle adds. "Wall Street Journal, CNN, NBC News, The Des Moines Register, Donald Trump has all the momentum in this race, and he's continuing to thrive."


