Bill O'Reilly to Newsmax: Trump Wants to Run in 2024

Bestselling author and broadcaster Bill O’Reilly told Newsmax Monday that former President Donald Trump “wants to run” again in 2024 but cannot announce his bid until next January.

“He wants to run and can’t announce until Jan 2023 because of campaign finance rules,” O’Reilly said during “Greg Kelley Reports” Monday. “(He has) raised an enormous amount of money. I don’t think anyone’s raised the amount of money Donald Trump has raised.”

Trump has been flirting with a third bid for the White House since losing the 2020 election, which he claims was due to election fraud in several key states.

During a speech in at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, in February, Trump indicated he would run again for the Oval Office in 2024.

“We did it twice, and we’ll do it again,” the Washington Post reported Trump telling the audience at the conference in February. “We’re going to be doing it again a third time.”

The coy teasing of a third presidential bid has caused complaints to be filed with the Federal Election Commission by both a Democrat super PAC and a potential GOP rival asking the regulatory body to declare him a candidate in the race.

If declared, Trump would be severely limited as to how money he has raised could be spent, according to a New York Times story on March 14.

According to the article, federal rules mandate candidates spending more than $5,000 to register with the commission.

The Times story reports that Trump-controlled committees began the year with $122 million in the bank.

Trump has instead used his rallies and appearances to endorse and promote GOP candidates in various state races, something O’Reilly said he should avoid for now.

“If I were him, I would kind of stay away from these state races unless you really know the candidate well,” O’Reilly said. “Because every one of your endorsements that lose the left-wing press is going to ram down your throat.”

O’Reilly was on the show promoting his new book, “Killing the Killers,” which takes a look at the U.S. military and intelligence units fighting terrorism.

“It's the best reporting I've done in my career, ‘Killing the Killers,’” he said. “Because everything you read in that book you don't know a lot of it (because it is) classified information.”

He said the information in the book should give Americans more faith in how our nation is defended.

“Putin is saber rattling about using nukes, and ‘I'm going to do this, and I'm going to do that,’” he said. “The weaponry of the United States is far beyond anything that Putin has. If we chose to, we could wipe him and his government off the face of the Earth in less than a day.”

