Palm Beach Co. Official to Newsmax: Trump Won't Profit From Airport Naming

Palm Beach County Administrator Joseph Abruzzo said Wednesday on Newsmax that President Donald Trump would not personally benefit from a proposal to name the county's airport in his honor, rejecting criticism from some Democratic lawmakers who have called the plan a potential "grift."

Speaking on "American Agenda," Abruzzo said Trump has a strong connection to Palm Beach County and takes the recognition seriously.

"The president truly cares about Palm Beach County. This is his home," Abruzzo said.

"We believe it will be his home post-presidency. And I personally believe the president feels this is a great honor. He takes it extremely seriously as well."

Abruzzo also praised Palm Beach International Airport, saying the facility is already among the best in the country and continues to improve.

"We believe we have the best-in-class airport in the country already and it will only get better," he said.

The comments come as some Democratic lawmakers in Washington have criticized the proposed naming effort, suggesting it could allow Trump or his family to financially benefit. Abruzzo said those claims are incorrect.

"I know there were several reports and lawmakers from D.C. — Democratic lawmakers — saying that this was a potential grift by the president," he said. "That is completely not true."

Abruzzo said the legislation related to the proposal requires Palm Beach County to negotiate a licensing agreement with Trump and his family regarding the use of the name.

However, he said Trump and his family have already indicated they will not seek payment.

"I, as administrator, and the county, have to negotiate a licensing agreement with the president and his family," Abruzzo said.

"They have already released a statement. They will not make one penny or charge the county a single penny for the naming of the airport."

He said the proposal is intended as a gesture of respect and recognition rather than a financial arrangement.

"This is done with honor and respect for the president," Abruzzo said, adding that Trump and his family are "excited and grateful."

Abruzzo emphasized that the president would not personally profit from the effort and dismissed criticism from Democratic lawmakers.

"So there is no grifting. There's nothing being done that the president will personally profit off of," he said. "Those reports and lawmakers saying that from D.C. are just quite frankly wrong."

Palm Beach International Airport serves millions of passengers annually and is a major gateway to South Florida, including Palm Beach and surrounding communities.

County officials say the airport has undergone significant improvements in recent years and continues to expand to meet growing demand.

Florida lawmakers in late February approved renaming the international airport in West Palm Beach after Trump, just days after the Trump family company filed to trademark the use of the president's name on airports.

The legislation to switch the name of Palm Beach International Airport to the President Donald J. Trump International Airport awaits the signature of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after it passed the state Senate.

If the Republican governor signs it into law and it's approved by the Federal Aviation Administration, the name change will take effect in July.

