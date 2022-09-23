Trump Slams Budd's Opponent: Will Allow 'Squad' 'Total Control'

Former President Donald Trump Friday night warned a rally crowd in Wilmington, North Carolina, that a vote for Democrat Senate candidate Cheri Beasley over his endorsed choice, Rep. Ted Budd, will allow the House "Squad" to have "total control" over Congress.

"They will drive America right off the cliff," said Trump. "[She] supports raising taxes on hardworking North Carolina families in the middle of an absolutely collapsing economy," said Trump.

He also said that Beasley, who served as the chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court from 2019 to 2020 and was appointed an associate justice in 2012, will give the "radical left free rein" on their policies.

She has "vowed to be the 50th vote for abolishing the Senate filibuster, giving the radical left free rein to ban voter ID, grant mass amnesty to illegal aliens and pack the Supreme Court," said Trump. "They want to pack the court ... they'll have so many chairs there, you won't be able to go into the Supreme Court anymore, and they want to do that and to pass every other dangerous left-wing fantasy that you can imagine."

Trump added that while he was in office, Russian President Vladimir Putin never uttered the "n-word," meaning "nuclear," and warned that the United States could end up in World War III, "because we're being run by stupid people."

He added that in the past two years since he left office, "it's so sad," but in contrast to Beasley, Budd is a "conservative America First, all-star in Congress."

"He will always defend your safety, your jobs and your North Carolina values," Trump said. "He loves the people of North Carolina."

He added that he asked his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, a North Carolina native, why she wouldn't run for Senate, and she told him that she wouldn't since Budd would do a "fantastic job."

Trump Friday night also pointed out the nation's struggles under the Biden administration, including with crime, the war in Ukraine, the border and more, saying that under Democrats, the country has come to the "brink of ruin."