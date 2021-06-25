Trump to Newsmax: Melania 'Very Confident' and 'the People Love Her'

Former President Donald Trump told Newsmax on Friday that former first lady Melania Trump is "very confident … and the people love her," despite Melania Trump being out of the spotlight since leaving the White House.

"It's very funny," Trump told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "She's a very confident person. She was very successful as a model. She was very, very successful. And she is low-key, but not actually low-key, but she's low-key and the people love her.

"For instance, I'm making a speech in Ohio, where they're going to have big crowds. They already have them lined up, we're going to have big crowds tomorrow night. And when I go there, there will be many, many signs: 'We love our first lady, we love our first [lady],' and a lot of times they show a picture of a high heel, a shoe with a high heel, that's when they scammed us when she went to a hurricane [area] in Texas and we left for Air Force One."

Trump said that his wife "feels an obligation to be beautifully dressed representing the people of our country, so she walked into the plane wearing, you know, we're looking great ... And she got hammered for going to a hurricane that way, you know, etcetera, etcetera, and the high heels became a big thing. Anyway, they love the first lady ... and you don't read that, you don't read that, and ... the news loves to keep her out, and that's okay, frankly, with her. It's absolutely okay."

He added, "she's got a lot of confidence, got a lot of confidence," and said that "she loves helping people. She is [a] very outstanding person and the people get it. You know, she'd do those decorations, Christmas decorations. She'd do such a job and then get hammered ... but she did such a beautiful job around the White House and with the Rose Garden she rebuilt the Rose Garden which was actually a much more difficult thing that it sounds, and it's now good for another 50 years.

"That included all of the wires and all of the everything under the Rose Garden that nobody sees. But, it looks like the dashboard of a Boeing 757. It's complicated stuff, and she did a great job."

Trump said, "The people get it, and they really like our first lady."

