Morgan Murphy to Newsmax: Trump Showing 'Leadership of Tenacity'

President Donald Trump’s leadership is defined by persistence, practicality, and results, qualities that have reshaped the nation’s economic strength, military readiness, and moral standing on the world stage, said U.S. Senate candidate and veteran Morgan Murphy.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Chris Salcedo Show," Murphy praised Trump for what he described as an unshakable commitment to doing “what works,” calling the president’s approach a clear example of strong leadership.

“I think President Trump has shown the remarkable leadership of tenacity,” Murphy said. “The man has just shown that empiricism works. He does what works.”

Murphy pointed first to the economy, which he credited to Trump’s policies and leadership style. He said economic growth has surged to 4% or greater, a pace he characterized as evidence of renewed confidence and momentum.

“So whether it’s the economy that’s now running at great guns at 4% or greater, inflation is down,” Murphy said, adding that Americans are seeing tangible results in their day-to-day lives.

The former congressman also emphasized a turnaround in military recruiting, which he described as a critical national security issue. Murphy contrasted current trends with what he claimed were significant losses under the Joe Biden administration.

“Our military recruiting is back. Don’t underestimate that,” Murphy said. “We lost two whole divisions under President Biden; people just checked out of the military entirely. And that’s the backbone of our country.”

Murphy argued that Trump’s leadership has restored pride and purpose within the armed forces, helping to rebuild morale and readiness at a time of increasing global uncertainty.

Beyond economics and defense, Murphy highlighted Trump’s emphasis on faith and values, saying the president has taken a clear stand for Christian principles internationally.

“And now you see the president standing up for Christian values around the world,” he said.

Murphy concluded by pointing to Trump’s personal resolve, saying strength of character matters as much as policy outcomes.

“It’s a man who shows strength and who shows character in the White House,” Murphy said. “And that gets an A-plus in my book.”

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com