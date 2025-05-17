Holt to Newsmax: Trump 'Went On A Tour De Force' in the Middle East

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Saturday that President Donald Trump just “went on a tour de force” during his trip to the Middle East.

Holt told America Right Now that Trump covered all the important bases on the trip. “Not only did he bring home $3.2 trillion worth of economic development, single-handedly saved Boeing Aerospace, but he embarked the world, from the Middle East, on his vision for a demilitarized foreign policy.”

Holt said the Trump vision of peace through economic strength is a new concept for many to absorb, “that with productivity, innovation, prosperity, we can do far better than would you like to buy some fighter jets from us? And where's the next war?”

Trump’s four-day visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates also had an impact on the negotiations with Iran to stop its nuclear weapons program, said Holt. Keeping Iran isolated from other regional powers is crucial, he said. “Because if they were to get a nuclear weapon, not only would they use it, but it would encourage the rest of the region to go ahead and get nuclear weapons as well.”

Holt added that the President’s trip will go down in the history books "because of what it means.”

