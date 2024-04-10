Lara Trump to Newsmax: Media Bias Is 'Detrimental'

Lara Trump, Republican National Committee co-chair, expressed concern about fake news and biased media, including perceived bias in NPR's reporting, during an interview with Newsmax, Wednesday.

"The problem with NPR, with all the left-leaning media, is that people actually believe this stuff, and it is very detrimental to our country," Trump said.

"And you see that evidence every single day," she added while appearing on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "Yes, if you want to look at a family, and I'll say a man in Donald Trump, who has had nothing but misinformation and disinformation, as they like to say, on the other side of the aisle thrown at him every single day. I mean, there's never been anyone in history, I don't think, who has taken as much incoming as Donald Trump."

"And yet, every day, it feels like we are vindicated in so many spaces because, at some point, the truth ultimately comes out," she said.

NPR's news coverage is under increasing scrutiny, particularly on controversial issues such as the allegations of collusion between former President Donald Trump and Russia in the 2016 election, the origins of COVID-19, and the Hunter Biden laptop scandal before the 2020 election. Uri Berliner, a senior editor on NPR's Business Desk, acknowledged NPR's shortcomings in these areas, citing a lack of diversity of viewpoints in the newsroom leading to groupthink.

"This stuff is really scary," Trump continued. "But what you said at the very end there, I think, is right. People are starting to wake up because you can only lie to people for so long.

"You can only tell people for so long things are going great, [and] your life is going well when people know full well something is off. Something isn't right and when the rubber meets the road, and it really impacts people day to day in their everyday life, they do start to wake up."

Lara Trump also warned about the dangers of media bias, comparing the situation in the United States to countries with state-run news like Russia and China.

"This is the game they play, and everyone should pay attention because it is not hyperbole to compare what's going on in this country right now to countries like Russia, like China, with state-run news," she said. "That is what you get whenever you have a stranglehold on the mass media and what people are receiving in terms of information, and you're not giving them real information. You're giving them a slanted viewpoint."

She highlighted the lack of ideological diversity within NPR's newsroom, noting the overwhelming majority of Democrats compared to Republicans.

"I think it was 87 to 0 Democrats to Republicans in this NPR newsroom, and that is very problematic," she said. "It is very detrimental to a country, and I can tell you, we're paying close attention to it at the RNC."

She touted the RNC's commitment to combating media bias.

"We're never going to get a fair shake from these people," she said, "so we have to go around them."

