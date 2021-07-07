Rep. Babin to Newsmax: Glad to See Trump Taking on Big Tech, Liberal Leftists

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, says he's glad to see former President Donald Trump taking Big Tech and ''liberal leftists'' after Trump announced class-action lawsuits against Twitter, Facebook and YouTube parent company Google over their ''unlawful'' censorship of him and other conservatives.

''We're in the minority because the people that really want to roll back Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act are Republicans,'' Babin said Wednesday while appearing on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

''There are a few Democrats that might go along with that, but as long as we're in the minority, I just don't think this is going to happen. So I am all in favor. I support President Trump. He's been dogged by Big Tech and these liberal leftists for his entire tenure in office. He's hitting back. He's got every right to file these lawsuits against Twitter and Facebook and these other YouTube, etc. I'm glad to see him taking these people on.''

Trump was bumped from the social media sites in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

''We're demanding an end to the shadow-banning, a stop to the silencing, and a stop to the blacklisting, banishing and canceling that you know so well,'' Trump said Wednesday at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey.

"We will prove that this censorship is unlawful, it's unconstitutional, and it's completely un-American,'' he added.

The actions are being supported by the America First Policy Institute, headed by former Trump officials Linda McMahon and Brooke Rollins, who introduced Trump at the announcement. Axios first reported AFPI's involvement.

Babin said Big Tech is being hypocritical by keeping the former president off the sites.

''Trump said if a president of the United States can be silenced, nobody is safe, and everybody can be silenced,'' he said. ''They're keeping the president from being on these big platforms. You can readily see the Iranians, North Koreans, terrorists, they're freely spewing their vile rhetoric and propaganda. It is outrageous.''

