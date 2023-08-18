×
Tags: trump | lara | song | viral

Lara Trump to Newsmax: Trump Fought Against Govt Waste

By    |   Friday, 18 August 2023 08:01 PM EDT

The reason former President Donald Trump resonated so well with Americans because "he got it," Lara Trump said Friday.

Trump fought "against the nonsense, the waste of money, the inability of government to do anything," Lara Trump, a senior adviser to the Trump 2020 presidential campaign, told Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"He tried to rectify all of this and although he's a billionaire from New York, he really resonated with people and this song, 'Rich Men North of Richmond,' does the same thing," she added, referencing Oliver Anthony's blue-collar political anthem that has taken the internet by storm since it was posted earlier this week.

Anthony, a former factory worker, in his song detailed the struggles of the working class in the face of wealthy individuals driven by greed. It takes on welfare abuse, selfish politicians and high taxes.

"I sit pretty dead center down the aisle on politics and, always have," Anthony said in a YouTube monologue he posted a few days before releasing the song.

"I remember as a kid the conservatives wanting war, and me not understanding that. And I remember a lot of the controversies when the left took office, and it seems like, you know, both sides serve the same master. And that master is not someone of any good to the people of this country."

Lara Trump said government waste drove her father-in-law to run for president.

"The reference to 'shrimp on the treadmill' ... that was the thing that actually drove him to say 'It's enough, you're wasting our money. We got veterans dying, waiting in line for appointments at the VA, and we're wasting money on this,'" Lara Trump said in reference to Congress funding in 2016 an experiment that tested how sickness impaired shrimp mobility by putting the crustaceans on a treadmill, a project that cost $1.3 million.

"That drove him to run for president of the United States, and people wonder why is it that Donald Trump resonated so well with people in this country? It's because he got it."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

Friday, 18 August 2023 08:01 PM
