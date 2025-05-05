KT McFarland to Newsmax: Next NSA Doesn't Matter Since Trump Runs Foreign Policy

Since President Donald Trump is implementing the country's foreign policy in such an expert way, it does not matter so much who is the next national security adviser, American Conservative Union board member KT McFarland told Newsmax on Monday.

Appearing on "Wake Up America," McFarland, who is a former deputy national security adviser, said that in many ways, the national security adviser is a procedural position, since the aim is to coordinate with all the other agencies so that they have an opportunity to weigh in on the policy.

But she did emphasize that it is also a vital position that "you need for crisis management because it is the national adviser who talks with the president" when a crisis breaks out.

However, McFarland said, "it almost doesn't matter who is the next national security adviser because President Trump is running America's foreign policy. We have a very secure president who knows exactly what he is doing and how he wants to achieve it."

In addition, McFarland said that each of those speculated to be a candidate for the position are "well known to the president, and each one absolutely signs on to his policy, so whoever he is will be in complete agreement with President Trump."

She stated that this was not always the case during Trump's first term.

McFarland did say, however, that the six-month time frame that the president gave for nominating another national security adviser is a long time to be without a permanent person in the position, and she thought that Trump would decide on one well before then.

McFarland also commented that she did not foresee the ousted national security adviser Mike Waltz facing any particular difficulties in getting confirmed by the Senate as U.N. ambassador and agreed with Trump that Waltz actually got a promotion, as his new post would be a Cabinet position.

