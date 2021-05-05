Trump Jr. to Newsmax TV: Dems Want Trump Silenced Because They Know He Resonates With Americans

Liberals are attempting to silence former President Donald Trump because they know he resonates with the American people, says Donald Trump Jr.

“This is a blood sport for them. There’s nothing they won’t do to prevent this – they don’t want someone to have a platform, you saw literally the @Democrats’ verified Twitter account demanding that Facebook permanently ban Donald Trump because they understand that Donald Trump, unlike so many in establishment politics, actually resonates with the American public,” Trump Jr. said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Greg Kelly Reports.”

Facebook’s oversight board earlier Wednesday ruled it had upheld the company’s decision to suspend Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts but said the indefinite time frame of the suspension was “not appropriate” and insisted the company “review this matter to determine and justify a proportionate response that is consistent with the rules that are applied to other users of its platform.”

Trump Jr. said his father has a gift.

“(People) understand what he means,” he told Kelly. “He’s having a conversation with them, not lecturing at them like Democrats seem to do. They are deathly afraid of that. And that’s why they want to silence anyone who has the ability to move the needle, anyone who has the ability to actually get out there and make sense of the stupidity of the Democrat Party platform and especially this administration’s platform.”

Trump Jr. also said not enough conservatives are willing to put up a fight like he and his father do.

“Not enough people on our team are willing to engage. They’re not willing to fight, they’re sort of happy to take the loss and move on. … I’m still engaged in the fight. I’m still out there every day and even on some of those platforms because they haven’t thrown me off yet. …

“We have to wake up to what’s actually going on. This doesn’t resemble in many cases an America we all grew up in and love. And you see those freedoms slipping away on a daily basis. We have to be engaged. We have to be involved. We can’t just sit back and hope that reason will prevail in the Democrat Party because reason is out the window.”

As far as a future political run to follow in his father’s footsteps, Trump Jr. said “maybe, in time.”

“I like being in the fight,” he said.

“I think I can do a lot more just being an outsider, not being beholden to anyone. … I like being an outsider. I can take on who I want, including those on our own side, like the RHINO’s, the Liz Cheney’s, the Mitt Romney’s. I have a great time not having to follow the decorum that would be required if you’re the politician.”

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, and major OTT platforms like Roku, Youtube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizion and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here