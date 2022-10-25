Alina Habba to Newsmax: Trump Has 'Nothing to Hide' Pertaining to Jan. 6

Alina Habba, the current senior adviser and previous attorney to former President Donald Trump, says Trump would have no problems complying with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 unrest at the Capitol.

"I would recommend that [Trump] cooperate because he has nothing to hide. That's what I always say," Habba told Newsmax Tuesday evening, while appearing on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

Habba continued: Trump "has no issue with being deposed, even though the left-leaning media seems to think he does. He has no issue being subpoenaed and answering questions about what happened that day" in January 2021.

"And he shouldn't," says Habba. "What [Trump] did [on Jan. 6] was very public," while noting then how the president encouraged the public in Washington D.C. to "peacefully" and patriotically protest outside the Capitol.

At this point of Tuesday's interview, Habba turned the discussion momentum over to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for reportedly denying multiple requests to have the National Guard present at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Habba was similarly baffled by the recent revelation of Speaker Pelosi hiring a film crew — reportedly led by her daughter — to follow her around that day.

"What I really want to know is, Why didn't Nancy Pelosi do anything?" Habba rhetorically posed. "The safety of the Capitol [building] is her responsibility — not" President Trump's.

"Why are we always having to play defense?" asked Habba, regarding the Trump team. "I want to know what [Democrats] did that day, and why they didn't do anything that was in their [legal] purview."

Regarding the documentary, Habba got a derisive kick out of Speaker Pelosi pretending to be tough for the cameras, admitting she wanted to punch then-President Trump in the face.

"OK, Nancy," Habba shot back in the present, with a tinge of sarcasm. The Trump adviser then mimicked Pelosi's bizarre hand rub/half-dance while presiding over President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech last February.

"I would love to question [Pelosi on the witness stand]. Can you imagine that fight?" asked Habba rhetorically.

Habba then rattled off some hypothetical questions, regarding why Speaker Pelosi didn't accommodate the National Guard request or why her daughter just happened to be recording Pelosi's thoughts on that day? Also, were the Democrats anticipating drama inside the Capitol?

"The whole thing was orchestrated," says Habba. "No, Nancy, it was not your 'moment.' You and the 'unselect' [Jan. 6] committee have been trying, and trying, and trying" to nail Trump for the better part of 21 months.

