Dick Morris to Newsmax: 1/6 Panel Referrals Won't Impact Trump Politically

Political consultant Dick Morris says none of the criminal charges the Jan. 6 House select committee is expected to refer to the Justice Department against Donald Trump will bar the former president from running.

"It will have no impact on him politically," Morris said Saturday on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"The Republican primary voters see it for what it is. They're going to stick with Trump, and he's going to get the nomination easily. ... All this is going to do is to revivify Trump's fortune. It will do one other thing. It marginalizes [Ron] DeSantis because ultimately the choice here will be, 'Do you think Trump should be in jail or not?' And if you say 'not,' you can't then say, 'Oh, but he should be out as president.' It just doesn't work that way. I think Trump will benefit from all of this, and the FBI indicts him and it gets even worse. I don't think that's going to hurt him. I think he's going to absolutely come through as unscathed as he was in two impeachments," added Morris, author of "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback."

A source who spoke with The Guardian on Friday said the House select committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021, is expected to announce it will refer at least three criminal charges against Trump to the DOJ, including obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the government and insurrection.

Additional charges could also be proposed.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung criticized the committee in a statement as a "Kangaroo court" that held "show trials by Never Trump partisans who are a stain on this country's history."

The committee will hold its final public meeting on Monday, and a final report will be released Wednesday.

