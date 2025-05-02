Amb. James Jeffrey to Newsmax: UN Post 'Step Up' for Waltz

Amb. James Jeffrey, the former deputy national security adviser during the George W. Bush administration, told Newsmax on Friday that outgoing national security adviser Mike Waltz is getting a "step up" with his nomination to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Jeffrey said on "National Report" that "it's not unusual, particularly for [President] Donald Trump, but also other presidents to change their national security advisers," adding that the post is "a terribly tough job, particularly the need to maintain the confidence of the president on the one hand and essentially be the sheriff of all of the other secretaries and powerful figures who share the execution of foreign policy."

He added, "Waltz was very qualified" for the NSA role but lacked "the degree of chemistry that the president wanted."

"The most important thing, though, is he's being given a golden handshake" and nominated for another position in the administration, Jeffrey said.

"The UN job is important," he continued. "It's good. It's from protocol. Step up. So I think that's a good thing. And it shows that the president doesn't hold any particular grudge against him" despite the scandal over Waltz accidentally inviting the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic to join a Signal group chat about a then-upcoming military action.

Jeffrey also dismissed the idea that the Signal scandal could harm Waltz' chances of being confirmed by the Senate as UN ambassador. "Using less than classified platforms to discuss sensitive information is not a good idea, but it isn't illegal, and it probably isn't even a security violation" unless classified information was included.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com