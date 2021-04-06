Trump to Newsmax: China and Russia 'Never Threatened Me' Like Biden

Former President Donald Trump told Newsmax on Tuesday that America’s adversaries and competitors had respect for his administration and wouldn’t dare talk to his representatives the way China and Russia have publicly derided officials from President Joe Biden’s White House.

Trump specifically noted China officials’ grandstanding on American soil in front of the U.S. press during a high-profile meeting in Alaska with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

“China never spoke to me like they spoke to our representatives,” Trump told Heather Childers on “American Agenda.”

“The way they spoke to our people in Alaska was horrible.”

Trump also criticized China’s overt aggression during the past several months, including its rhetoric toward Taiwan.

“If you look at China, they have ships all over the place,” Trump said, adding: “I was never threatened.”

He also criticized the Biden team’s renewed outreach to Iran to try and initiate a new nuclear deal as “unthinkable” – particularly after Trump pulled the U.S. out of the last deal which was negotiated under former President Barack Obama while Biden was service as Vice President. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s snipes at Biden in the media after Biden called Putin a “killer” and the Russian military buildup along the Ukraine border were also characterized by Trump as signs that world leaders didn’t “respect” the current Oval Office occupant.

“They have to respect your leader and they have to respect your leadership,” Trump said. “Russia – they were never aggressive with me, they weren’t aggressive with our country.”

Trump said the “Russia hoax” – unproven allegations of collusion that were nevertheless repeated ad nauseum by Democrat politicians and numerous members of the media – made a relationship with Russia difficult.

“Despite that, they had respect for the president and they had respect for our country,” Trump said.

He also touched on his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who’s begun testing the Biden administration with a series of recent and concerning missile launches.

“I had a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un at the end,” Trump said. “If you remember, when I first came in, everyone thought we were going to war with North Korea – and that didn’t happen.”