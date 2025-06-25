Sen. Schmitt to Newsmax: People Will Find Any Way to Discredit the President

A report published earlier this week that Iran’s nuclear program had been set back by just a few months after U.S. strikes and was not "completely and fully obliterated" is from "people trying to take credit away from what [President Donald] Trump did this weekend," said Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo.

The U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities "was a very limited surgical strike that took out Iran's nuclear capabilities and then, of course, pivoted to peace," Schmitt told Newsmax TV’s "Rob Schmitt Show."

"So, the people suffering from Trump Derangement syndrome and rooting against America — they'll find any way to sort of discredit that," he added.

"But that's a huge win, not only for the United States, but this whole process of peace. And he's the peace president. He wants to see peace in that region. He's helped facilitate a cease fire. We should celebrate that.

"And we heard from the Israeli ambassador today. He came to the Senate Republican Conference and said the same thing, that they're credible.

"Atomic folks basically said that this thing has been set back years.

"We're going to get another briefing tomorrow. I think John Ratcliffe from the CIA is going to be there. Pete Hegseth is going to be there. I think Marco Rubio is going to be there.

"So, we'll get more information. But by all accounts, they obliterated the nuclear sites, those B-2s from Missouri, by the way, flying 30 hours nonstop. … It's pretty amazing."

