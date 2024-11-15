Holt to Newsmax: Trump 'Wants Dialogue,' Even With US' Enemies

President-elect Donald Trump “wants dialogues,” which is why billionaire Elon Musk met earlier this week with Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, says retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt.

“He wants to engage, and he will engage with the worst of America's adversaries. It does not mean that through Elon Musk there's going to be this lovefest and this big embrace. It means that there's going to be education, learning, probing, finding out what's really going on, seeing if there's any room for a dialogue,” Holt said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Chris Salcedo Show.”

“Because what President Trump wants to do before he gets into any kind of conflict whatsoever is he wants to have as best knowledge as he possibly can about his adversary, what their intent is, and what it might take to make them go away in a demilitarized way.

“So intelligent people actually do talk, even when they don't like each other. And it might lead to a de-escalation. I'm not sure that in the case of Iran, it's ever going to, but isn't it worth it to cross the box so we don't have more people dying?”

The New York Times reported that Musk on Monday met with Amir Saeid Iravani in New York City.

Two Iranian officials told the news outlet that the discussion was based on how to defuse tensions between Iran and the United States.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com