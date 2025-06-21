Ehud Olmert to Newsmax: Admiration for Trump's Handling of Iran

In the midst of the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, President Donald Trump has had to walk a political tightrope between not engaging militarily, but also supporting the shared goal with Israel that Tehran does not acquire a nuclear weapon. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert told Newsmax on Saturday that he has “great admiration” for how Trump has handled the crisis.

“But I am not in a position [to judge]. I don't know him [Trump] to be able to analyze what lies behind what he says, what is in his mind. And I don't know how many people can make predictions on the basis of what he says. So we have to wait and see. I trust completely his statement that he is against nuclear Iran, that he will not tolerate it. He will not accept it,” Olmert said during an appearance on “Saturday Report.”

Olmert said that while he hopes the Israeli strikes will bring Iran back to the negotiating table, he is wary of Americans getting involved. "I wouldn't want America to get involved in a comprehensive military operation that will start with just America and Iran, but which can expand rapidly into the entire Middle East. And who knows how it will end. We always know how wars start, but we don't always know how they end,” he added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com