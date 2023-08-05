×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | indictment | smith

Rep. Grothman to Newsmax: Trump Prosecution 'Purely Political'

By    |   Saturday, 05 August 2023 06:13 PM EDT

During a Saturday appearance on Newsmax, Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., a member of the House Oversight Committee, got choked up while speaking about the indictments facing former President Donald Trump, saying "the Justice Department is being used for political reasons."

Grothman told "Saturday Agenda" that the more indictments that get thrown at Trump, the higher the former president's poll numbers go. "The Democrats must know that," the congressman added. "So some people wonder: Is the underlying motivation here that they want President Trump to win the primary?

"I don't know if that's a motivation or not, but either way, it's purely a political move, which is one more step in the direction of a — I hate to say totalitarian state — but a state in which the Justice Department is being used for political reasons.'"

The congressman concluded his point by stating that no one in the Trump White House believed that on Jan. 6, 2021, Donald Trump would be the president again.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
During a Saturday appearance on Newsmax, Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., a member of the House Oversight Committee, got choked up while speaking about the indictments facing former President Donald Trump.
trump, indictment, smith
165
2023-13-05
Saturday, 05 August 2023 06:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved