Rep. Grothman to Newsmax: Trump Prosecution 'Purely Political'

During a Saturday appearance on Newsmax, Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., a member of the House Oversight Committee, got choked up while speaking about the indictments facing former President Donald Trump, saying "the Justice Department is being used for political reasons."

Grothman told "Saturday Agenda" that the more indictments that get thrown at Trump, the higher the former president's poll numbers go. "The Democrats must know that," the congressman added. "So some people wonder: Is the underlying motivation here that they want President Trump to win the primary?

"I don't know if that's a motivation or not, but either way, it's purely a political move, which is one more step in the direction of a — I hate to say totalitarian state — but a state in which the Justice Department is being used for political reasons.'"

The congressman concluded his point by stating that no one in the Trump White House believed that on Jan. 6, 2021, Donald Trump would be the president again.