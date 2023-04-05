Trump Lawyer Binnall to Newsmax: Bragg Knows 'He's Making It All Up'

Attorney Jesse Binnall, a member of Donald Trump's legal team, told Newsmax that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg knows he is making up charges against the former president.

During a Wednesday appearance on "Spicer & Co.," Binnall spoke out against the 34 counts of falsifying business records leveled against Trump and characterized the move as politically motivated.

"He knows that he's making it all up — that he he's not following true legal theory," Binnall said, citing former Federal Election Commission Chairman James E. Trainor III's opinion that it was "not a campaign finance violation ... not a reporting violation of any kind."

Binnall continued, "Anyone who actually understands campaign finance law understands that there is absolutely no violation here. Alvin Bragg is making up the law as he goes along."

Binnall also said an unbiased judge must oversee the case amid Trump's claims that acting New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan's daughter "worked for" Vice President Kamala Harris and "now the [Joe] Biden-Harris campaign." President Joe Biden has not declared officially that he is running for reelection.

"It's extremely important that legal decisions are made by impartial jurists, and I think that's what President Trump was bringing out. He has a right to due process here," Binnall stated. "And if we're going to showcase the American justice system here, it cannot be a railroad job."

His comments arrive one day after Trump was arraigned in New York on charges related to a $130,000 hush-money payment to adult performer Stormy Daniels.

Prosecutors have alleged that ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who facilitated the transaction and was a witness before the grand jury that indicted Trump, was reimbursed by the former president.

