Gorka to Newsmax: Supreme Court Backing Trump 'Revenge of Common Sense'

The Supreme Court on Monday backed President Donald Trump's hardline immigration approach, letting agents proceed with Southern California raids targeting people for deportation based on their race or language, which is the "revenge of common sense," said Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to Trump, on Newsmax.

"That's what defines everything we do in the Trump administration. Number one, there is only one human being on the earth who controls immigration to the United States. That individual is the incumbent president, that is Donald J. Trump," Gorka said Monday during an appearance on "Newsline."

"Nobody else gets to decide. Not the mayor of LA. Not the governor of California, nobody else. The president decides. And then secondly, again, common sense illegal aliens do not have the constitutional rights of American citizens. The idea that you have the same rights as Americans is insanity. You came here illegally. You are already a criminal. Period. End of story. And you will be treated as such," he added.

The Supreme Court granted a Justice Department request to put on hold a judge's order temporarily barring agents from stopping or detaining people without "reasonable suspicion" that they are in the country illegally, by relying on race or ethnicity, or if they speak Spanish or English with an accent, among other factors. The administration quickly vowed to continue "roving patrols."

