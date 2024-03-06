Halperin to Newsmax: Trump Margins No Surprise, 'It's His Party'

Political analyst Mark Halperin says he’s not surprised by the margins by which former President Donald Trump beat former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley on Super Tuesday, telling Newsmax, "It’s his party."

"These other states where Nikki Haley did better early on; she outspent Donald Trump for the most part, she was able to be on the ground and she was able to take advantage of the appetite in those states to kick the tires on different candidates," Halperin said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s "Chris Salcedo Show."

"It was always going to be the case that if they went national, when they went national, if Trump wasn't being threatened, voters were going to vote with the parades and it's Trump's party, it's trump's parade.

"I thought Nikki Haley could have gone forward with money but there was no way she could be the nominee and that became a mathematical lock last night," he added.

Trump leads all GOP opponents significantly — he has racked up 1,025 delegates while Haley, who dropped out of the race after Tuesday’s results, sits at 89.

Her departure clears Trump to focus solely on his likely rematch in November with Biden. The former president is on track to reach the necessary 1,215 delegates to clinch the Republican nomination later this month.

Trump on Tuesday night declared that the GOP was united behind him, but in a statement shortly afterward, Haley spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas said, "Unity is not achieved by simply claiming, ‘We’re united.’"

"Today, in state after state, there remains a large block of Republican primary voters who are expressing deep concerns about Donald Trump," Perez-Cubas said. "That is not the unity our party needs for success. Addressing those voters’ concerns will make the Republican Party and America better."

