Trump: GOP Must Start Talking About Abortion Issue Differently

Republicans need to start talking differently about abortion, said former President Donald Trump.

"You have to know how to discuss this, giving pro-lifers a tremendous power to negotiate and moving this issue back to the states where legal scholars and almost all others think it should be," Trump said Saturday during a campaign rally in Pickens, South Carolina, that aired live on Newsmax.

"But we now have an absolute power to negotiate. We didn't have that power, and people that believe in life will be able to stop radical left Democrats from killing babies in their fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth month and even killing babies after birth, because they are the radical ones.

Democrats, he added, "want to sell it differently. They are the radical ones. ... That's a great issue. The Republicans have to understand that issue better. They have to speak about it better. That was a big, big win. For years they were trying, 50 years they've been trying to get it. I got it done and it's a great issue for us, but more importantly from the standpoint of the heart, from the standpoint of your soul. It is what you believe in, so you now have a great power to negotiate.

"Before with Roe v. Wade you had no power."

The Supreme Court last June stripped away women's constitutional protections for abortion, a fundamental and deeply personal change for Americans' lives after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade.

The ruling, unthinkable just a few years ago, was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court fortified by three appointees of Trump.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!