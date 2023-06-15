Lara Trump to Newsmax: Fundraising Shows Support for Trump

Any attempt by the Biden administration to sway Americans away from Donald Trump "obviously has had the opposite effect," Lara Trump said.

"I think the fundraising shows that people are truly behind my father-in-law and that any attempt that this may have been on the part of Joe Biden and his Department of Justice to sway people away from Donald Trump obviously has had the opposite effect," Lara Trump said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

"People see this and they don't like it. This country, of course, was founded to fight back against people who abused their power.

"It is in our DNA as American citizens to fight back whenever we see wrongs like this happening, and I think people see Donald Trump now and they understand it better and they understand what the deep state is and what the swamp is in Washington, D.C.

"That is who's controlling all of this. They want to fight back against it, and they know the best way to do that is, of course, to reelect President Donald Trump."

Trump's 2024 White House campaign said Wednesday he had raised $7 million since being indicted on federal charges last week, as his message of political persecution continues to resonate with supporters.

"President Trump Raises Over $6.6 Million and Counting Since Deranged Jack Smith Announced Political Prosecution," Trump's campaign wrote in an email to supporters on Wednesday, referring to the U.S. special counsel investigating him.

Over $4.5 million came from digital fundraising while $2.1 million was raised from a donor event on Tuesday at Trump's Bedminster Club in New Jersey.

Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, son of Donald Trump, said the 2024 election is important for future generations.

"You look at our education system and how it's slipping, how far behind our students are falling, how we're lowering standards and doing away with things like standardized testing in so many respects," she said.

"Think about how bad that will be for a future generation. Teaching our kids with things like critical race theory to hate America instead of love America, and telling these kids that they should be judging one another not based on the content of our character but of the color of our skin.

"Those things are wrong and they do not set up a great generation of citizens for the future of this country, and I think whenever you look at elections like the one that Virginia had recently for the governorship and you understand that parents were fighting back they voted for Glenn Youngkin, that's right because they wanted to get their rights back as parents.

"That's what this is going to be down to as well."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!