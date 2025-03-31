Fla. State Sen. Randy Fine to Newsmax: 'We Feel Great' Ahead of Special Election

Republican Florida state Sen. Randy Fine told Newsmax on Monday that his campaign isn't worried about close polls or lagging behind in fundraising ahead of the upcoming special election to fill the seat vacated by Mike Waltz when he became U.S. national security adviser.

"We feel great," Fine told "Wake Up America" on Monday, the day before the special election on April 1. "The key thing is for Republicans to go vote tomorrow. They go to my website VoteRandyFine.com. They can find their polling place, and they can get to the polling places in any of those six counties. But if Republicans turn out, if the people who support President [Donald] Trump turn out to vote against a candidate who is endorsed by [Vermont independent Sen.] Bernie Sanders, we will win, and we will win big."

When asked about polls that show a tight race between him and his Democrat opponent, Orlando-area public school teacher Josh Weil, Fine said that he doesn't "buy those polls," adding that one recent survey that shows Weil within 4 percentage points of him also "said President Trump only had a plus 5% approval rating, and … his approval rating is at record highs. So never underestimate the liberal media trying to suppress the Republican vote."

When asked about Weil's campaign raising more than $9 million in donations, about 16 times larger than Fine's total fundraising hall as of last week, Fine admitted that Weil "outraised" him and accused the Democrat of using campaign money to rent "a $51,000 luxury Airbnb": "The whole campaign is gross."

Fine said, "He's got hundreds of people on his payroll; I have none. My people are all volunteers working because, like me, they believe in President Trump."

