President Trump Joins Rob Finnerty for Exclusive Interview Friday Night

Don't miss a powerful primetime exclusive: President Donald J. Trump will sit down for a one-on-one interview with Newsmax host Rob Finnerty this Friday at 8 p.m. EDT on "Finnerty."

This marks President Trump's first in-depth television interview since returning from his recent trip to Scotland — and it's happening inside the White House on Newsmax!

When to Watch:

8pm ET Finnerty

Weeknights on Newsmax – Find It Here

In this special broadcast, Finnerty presses the former president on the key issues dominating headlines and shaping America's future, including:

Accountability for the Russia Collusion Hoax : Will deep-state operatives finally face consequences?

: Will deep-state operatives finally face consequences? Middle East Diplomacy : How will Trump respond to U.S. allies pushing for a two-state solution?

: How will Trump respond to U.S. allies pushing for a two-state solution? Foreign Policy Showdown : Will countries like Britain, Canada, and France face diplomatic repercussions for recognizing a Palestinian state?

: Will countries like Britain, Canada, and France face diplomatic repercussions for recognizing a Palestinian state? Trade Talks with China : Is there hope for a real, enforceable trade agreement?

: Is there hope for a real, enforceable trade agreement? The Epstein Files : What is the truth behind the sealed documents and suppressed names?

: What is the truth behind the sealed documents and suppressed names? Federal Reserve Watch : With interest rates left unchanged, what's next for Fed Chair Jerome Powell?

: With interest rates left unchanged, what's next for Fed Chair Jerome Powell? The Russian Ultimatum: What happens if Putin won't back down and agree to a ceasefire?

And that's just the beginning.

This must-see interview will offer exclusive insight into President Trump's vision for America's future, his fight to restore U.S. sovereignty, and the high-stakes decisions ahead in 2025 and beyond.

Tune in Friday at 8 p.m. EDT only on Newsmax.

Find out why "Finnerty" is quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing, most talked-about shows on cable news.

See More on 'Finnerty.'

