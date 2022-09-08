Devin Nunes to Newsmax: Dems, DOJ, Media Working Together on Trump Leaks

Devin Nunes hasn't been shocked by any of the left-leaning media's coverage of the documents dispute between the Justice Department (DOJ) and former President Donald Trump.

That's because it's largely the "same play-call" from seven years ago, when the Democrats, law enforcement agencies, and media first worked together on the Russia Collusion "hoax," says Nunes, which included the "laughable" rumors of then-candidate Trump and a so-called pee tape.

"I don't think it's a [coincidence] at all. [The leaks are] actually quite planned," Nunes told Newsmax on Thursday while appearing on "John Bachman Now."

"A lot of the conspiracies [the media] has chased around" — including the aforementioned pee-tape incident, allegedly involving Russia — "those were the top news agencies that did that for the better part of a couple years," says Nunes, even after the House Republicans "proved it was a hoax."

Nunes had a front-row seat for the House chamber's Russia-collusion investigations. As a then-congressman representing the state of California, Nunes had insider access to the true reality, not just scurrilous rumors.

Back then, "you had the [Hillary] Clinton campaign working with the media to start investigations, and this [media leaking] has never stopped, even though it's been totally debunked," says Nunes, current CEO of the Trump Media and Technology Group.

Nunes says the various news drops coming from the Washington Post, New York Times, and TV outlets — largely quoting unnamed sources — are all designed to paint Trump in a negative light, and also help justify the FBI's Aug. 8 raid on the former president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

However, if the federal government had something of actual substance against Trump, Nunes says that information would have already been leaked to the media.

"It's the same play-call that was used during the Russia hoax," says Nunes, of how law enforcement agencies and national media pull together for a common cause — supporting the Democrats. "If there were super-secret-type of nuclear documents [involving Trump], everyone would know" by now.

From Nunes' perspective, there's little distinction between the Obama and Biden administrations in how White House officials launch false narratives against political opponents.

"There's no truth to the [Mar-a-Lago] leaks; and I believe this is all about the Russia hoax," Nunes said. "The people at the top" are still looking for the Russia collusion documents.

"And I'm just happy the federal courts are looking into it. ... We have an administration that has gone way out of bounds of their constitutional authority," says Nunes.

