×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | fbi | doj | biden | house | senate

Paul Manafort to Newsmax: Dems Weaponizing FBI, DOJ to 'Destroy' Trump

(Newsmax/''Eric Bolling The Balance'')

By    |   Friday, 12 August 2022 09:51 PM EDT

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's campaign manager for his 2016 presidential run, didn't sugarcoat his reaction to the FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on Newsmax.

"It's the destruction of our country, and the democracy of our Constitution," he said on Friday's "Eric Bolling The Balance." The Biden administration "has shown that it'll go to any level to destroy a political opponent."

Manafort, who is promoting his autobiographical book "Political Prisoner," said the Biden White House has made a practice of targeting political opponents before identifying any crimes; and that pervasive attitude has morphed over to other levels of government.

"That's the deep state at work," said Manafort, explaining how the House of Representatives, Senate and White House — all currently controlled by Democrats — first "weaponize" the various agencies, then encourage the groups to "go in search of a crime."

This form of political intimidation has "been going on certainly since the Obama years. The Justice Department has shown that it's [willing] to put its political survival first,"  Manafort said.

He reiterated his point by recalling that as attorney general, Eric Holder once stated his primary goal of being then-President Barack Obama's "wingman" in legal matters.

Manafort also referenced former U.S. Attorney Kevin Clinesmith, asserting that Clinesmith's "lying" on a FISA application eventually led to the FBI "spying" on then-candidate Trump at his Manhattan home in Trump Tower. 

Democrats ''created a fake hoax" on Russia collusion, too, "and we've got to see the same thing here," said Manafort with a speculative tone, before again condemning the FBI's conduct with the search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home..

"We know [Democrats] are trying to destroy Donald Trump's" political aspirations, Manafort said. "They're fearful that Trump's going to run for president" and win again.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's campaign manager for his 2016 presidential run, didn't sugarcoat his reaction to the FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on Newsmax.
trump, fbi, doj, biden, house, senate
339
2022-51-12
Friday, 12 August 2022 09:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved