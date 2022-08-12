Paul Manafort to Newsmax: Dems Weaponizing FBI, DOJ to 'Destroy' Trump

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's campaign manager for his 2016 presidential run, didn't sugarcoat his reaction to the FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on Newsmax.

"It's the destruction of our country, and the democracy of our Constitution," he said on Friday's "Eric Bolling The Balance." The Biden administration "has shown that it'll go to any level to destroy a political opponent."

Manafort, who is promoting his autobiographical book "Political Prisoner," said the Biden White House has made a practice of targeting political opponents before identifying any crimes; and that pervasive attitude has morphed over to other levels of government.

"That's the deep state at work," said Manafort, explaining how the House of Representatives, Senate and White House — all currently controlled by Democrats — first "weaponize" the various agencies, then encourage the groups to "go in search of a crime."

This form of political intimidation has "been going on certainly since the Obama years. The Justice Department has shown that it's [willing] to put its political survival first," Manafort said.

He reiterated his point by recalling that as attorney general, Eric Holder once stated his primary goal of being then-President Barack Obama's "wingman" in legal matters.

Manafort also referenced former U.S. Attorney Kevin Clinesmith, asserting that Clinesmith's "lying" on a FISA application eventually led to the FBI "spying" on then-candidate Trump at his Manhattan home in Trump Tower.

Democrats ''created a fake hoax" on Russia collusion, too, "and we've got to see the same thing here," said Manafort with a speculative tone, before again condemning the FBI's conduct with the search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home..

"We know [Democrats] are trying to destroy Donald Trump's" political aspirations, Manafort said. "They're fearful that Trump's going to run for president" and win again.

