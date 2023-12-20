Rep. Boebert to Newsmax: Kicking Trump Off Ballot Is Election Interference

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado told Newsmax that booting former President Donald Trump off state ballots qualifies as election interference.

Appearing Wednesday on "Eric Bolling The Balance," Boebert warned of the effects that her state Supreme Court's ruling — which said Trump can be kept off the presidential ballot — will have in 2024.

"I'm very, very much ashamed of our liberal Supreme Court here in Colorado. The decision to remove President Trump from the primary ballot in Colorado is a complete slap in the face to our constitutional republic.

"This is election interference to its fullest and nothing but an act of fear from the left," she continued. "They are terrified to have President Trump on the ballot because they know that he's going to win."

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Trump engaged in an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, violating the United States Constitution's 14th Amendment, despite no criminal conviction determining such yet.

While its decision agrees with a lower court ruling that found Trump responsible, it diverged in finding that the former president is ineligible to be on the ballot via the "insurrection clause."

The lower court had held that the clause did not apply to presidents.

Boebert said she expects the United States Supreme Court to consider the Colorado ruling.

"I do think this will go all the way to the Supreme Court, and we will have a decision then," Boebert explained. Still, "it's sad that we are even talking about this right now in America."

