Rep. Owens to Newsmax: We Finally Have Leader 'World Respects'

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, told Newsmax Wednesday that President Donald Trump is making waves, and Americans get the benefit.

"We finally have a leader that the world respects, and that goes a long way. When we have respect, not only are you willing to listen, but you know that there's going to be some type of consequences, whether it be positive or negative … if they don't listen," Owens said to "Newsline."

Burgess said he's not troubled by some of the economic waves made by Trump because America is heading in the right direction.

"So I'm excited about where we are right now. And the fact that we're only, what, eight or nine weeks into this shows how quickly America can take its place in the front of the line once we have the right kind of people in charge to make sure that it's America first, and we expect to be respected and listened to."

Burgess pointed to the staffing cuts at the Department of Education as another example of American citizens placed up front.

"So yes, we're going to trim down the bloat. We're going to put our kids first. We're going to have the smartest, most productive, and career-ready kids in our country, in the world. So we're going to be in that position," Burgess said, adding, "I'm looking forward to being part of it."

