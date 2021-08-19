Dershowitz to Newsmax: Defending Trump Ended My Friendship With Larry David

Attorney Alan Dershowitz's defense of the Constitution on behalf of former President Donald Trump was enough to end 25 years of friendship with comedian Larry David and be ostracized by liberals, the legal expert told Newsmax.

David ''couldn't control himself'' and started ''yelling at me'' recently at a Martha's Vineyard grocery store, Dershowitz said Thursday on ''American Agenda.''

''I thought he was going to have a stroke,'' he added. ''It was terrible. I thought these horrible, horrible things and the reason was because I patted Mike Pompeo on the back. Mike Pompeo was my former student. I had worked with him on the peace process involving Israel and the Palestinians. Later I worked with him on the Abraham Accords. ... Of course I'm going to pat him on the back and congratulate him for the work he has done.

''But that wasn't enough for Larry David.''

Dershowitz said defending Trump has led many to sever ties with him.

''I'm a liberal; therefore, I'm a traitor,'' he said.

''Look, I defended Ted Kennedy, I defended Sen. Alan Cranston. I helped defend President Clinton. Almost all of my clients who have been politicians have been Democrats. But because I also defended the Constitution on behalf of Donald Trump, that was enough. Look, I don't mind being socially ostracized, but I have been canceled by the Chilmark library that had me speak every year until I defended Trump, the Chilmark Community Center, the Chilmark Hebrew Center, the book fair. This is pure and simple McCarthyism when you start blaming the lawyer because you don't agree with the client. ...

''I have lost lots and lots of friends. I mean, obviously they weren't real friends. They were fair-weather friends. But this tells us something. I used to debate Bill Buckley all the time on television. ... We had a drink afterwards. Today you can't do that. You have to choose sides and if you diverge for one second to one side … you've lost it. You've lost your friends; you've lost your ability to influence people on Martha's Vineyard, in Chilmark. But I'm going to continue to fight back. I'm not going to quiet down.''