Trump Lawyer to Newsmax: Ex-President Has 'Absolute Immunity' From Cohen Lawsuit

Alina Habba, the attorney for former President Donald Trump, doesn't foresee Michael Cohen's $20 million lawsuit against Trump and former Attorney General Bill Barr having much staying power in the coming weeks.

Cohen's lawsuit is merely in the preliminary stages, and yet, "I've already had a good indication from the [presiding judge] that we will be successful, on the fact that [President Trump] has absolute immunity," Habba told Newsmax Tuesday evening, while appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Habba then said, while sporting a large grin, "Michael Cohen isn't any different from an ex-girlfriend who just keeps coming," before adding, "I just can't get enough of him."

According to Habba, Cohen is suing Trump, Barr, and others for unspecified "damages."

In relation to the former president, Habba says that Cohen believes Trump "hates him" and "blames him" for writing a book about their alleged experiences together.

But it's all "nonsense," says Habba, when discussing Cohen's litigious antics.

In fact, during the Newsmax interview, Habba revealed that her legal team's "motion to dismiss" could be honored at anytime by the judge.

"Michael Cohen is still trying to get his day in court and make a name for himself," says Habba.

She later added that Cohen has been "completely out of line. He's made a career out of 'Trump,' and it has to end."

Regarding the possibility of going on the offensive against Cohen in the not-too-distant future — similar to Trump's recent notice of a lawsuit against CNN -— Habba hints of a broader move against Cohen.

"If [Cohen] still had his license [to practice law], maybe I'd try to take it away, but it's already gone," says Habba.

The Cohen lawsuit, as Habba sees it, represents just another day of defending the former president who's a lightning rod for attention.

"Every claim I defend [Trump] in is nonsense," says Habba.

