Chad Wolf to Newsmax: CNN Hosts Talk Over Trump-Affiliated Guests

Chad Wolf, executive director of the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), wasn't surprised that his recent one-on-one interview with CNN host Jim Acosta had some contentious moments.

"Obviously, it's CNN, so I understood what was going on" in advance, Wolf told Newsmax Tuesday on "American Agenda" with hosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish.

"Of course, you always want [a fair journalist] who'll ask you a question and allow you to answer, but this is not new for CNN, or MSNBC," said Wolf, formerly the acting Secretary of Homeland Security for the Trump White House.

"[The biased hosts] are going to ask the question, and if they don't get the answer they want, they're going to continue to talk over you," says Wolf. "I wasn't going to have that" with Acosta.

Before his appearance, Wolf revealed the CNN show-bookers wanted to focus on the chaos at the United States-Mexico border, along with the FBI's Aug. 8 raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

However, things didn't progress past the stage of rehashing the 2020 election.

As a former member of the Trump White House, Wolf knows how the media game gets played when dealing with networks that are more about "gotcha" moments than hard-news interviews; and he has taken those lessons to the AFPI, which works to advance policies that "put the American people first."

Part of that advancement, Wolf acknowledges, involves restoring integrity to the election cycles for 2022 (November midterms) and 2024 (presidential race).

"There's a number of irregularities, illegalities and outright fraud [from 2020) that need to be addressed," says Wolf, while adding that some states have already taken measures to prevent election fraud this November — including bans on private monies being poured into the vote-collection process.

"This is the reality we have to address, moving forward," says Wolf, while lamenting the "high percentage" of Americans who "don't have trust in our election systems."

U.S. citizens want to know, "How are you fixing it, so [election fraud] doesn't happen again," says Wolf, whose America First consortium is laser-focused on "driving these solutions" to Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Wisconsin, and other battleground states, "so we don't have this mess again" from 2020.

