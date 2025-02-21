Gordon Chang to Newsmax: China Could Become 'Even More Belligerent'

Political commentator and conservative political leader Gordon Chang believes the world is at a pivotal moment. China may get 'more belligerent' he says. Speaking from the CPAC conservative political event in Washington to Newsmax's "Newsline," Chang said world leaders are being forced to respond to President Donald Trump's style when it comes to the pursuit of ending the war between Ukraine and Russia.

"And I think that it makes China more bold when it sees the United States is not willing to defeat Putin. And that means, I think [Chinese President] Xi Jinping is going to be more bold in East Asia. Now, I'm not saying that the Chinese have psyched this out, right? But I'm afraid that they are now going to become even more belligerent."

Chang says there are hidden dangers that cannot go unnoticed with the diplomatic approach applied by Trump to world issues and conflicts. China is not alone being forced to react to the Trump approach.

"One of them is that with Trump negotiating directly with Russia, excluding Ukraine, excluding the European Union, China likes that because it knows that it creates friction between Brussels (NATO) and Washington."

Chang says that approach may, in some ways, assist China with its goals. "And they've always tried to separate the Europeans from the United States. But also the other thing is the Chinese know that they have been supporting the Russians throughout the world and especially in Ukraine."

Chang also points out what he says world leaders cannot ignore.

"The interesting thing is that freedom is moving forward. And that's because America is back, and America is back because Trump is back."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com