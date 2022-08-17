Eric Trump to Newsmax: 'Trump Party' Holds Great Appeal

The inflexible days of the Grand Old Party have come to an end, said Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization and son of former President Donald Trump.

"There's no Republican Party. It's actually the Trump Party" now, Eric Trump told Newsmax Monday night, while appearing on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

Eric Trump was speaking matter-of-factly when discussing his father's recent endorsement record — which, at last count, resides in the neighborhood of 176-6, or a 96.7% success rate.

"That's incredible! No one's ever had a record like that," said Eric Trump, while telling anecdotal stories of former President Trump having breakthrough interactions with Latino and Black voters through the years, with each group believing in the principles of America First.

"My father has literally brought in a whole new party from the RINO [Republican in name only] class of the Republican Party," said Eric Trump.

The Trump family takes great pride in knocking off establishment, or RINO-type, candidates.

The family's also happy to end political dynasties in electoral races — regardless of party affiliation — whether it's the Bush family of Texas, the Clintons of Arkansas/New York or the Cheneys of Wyoming.

On Tuesday night, Harriet Hageman, a virtual unknown in national political circles, crushed Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., in Wyoming's House GOP primary, accounting for more than 113,000 votes and upending the incumbent Cheney by 37.4 percentage points.

The key to Hageman's success was a highly motivated endorsement from Donald Trump, who was seeking payback for Cheney's impeachment "yes" vote from 2021, along with her standing with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 unrest at the Capitol.

"Last night, my father killed another political dynasty," said Eric Trump, while adding the elder Trump "has been RINO hunting ever since he entered politics, and he was successful again" in the Wyoming GOP primary.

However, Eric Trump said he can't give his dad and Hageman all the credit for Cheney's blowout loss in the primary.

He reasoned that Cheney made a conscious choice to take her home constituents for granted. She was also indifferent about record amounts of fentanyl pouring into the country from Mexico, record-high inflation as of June, high gas prices, supply chain troubles, a lagging U.S. economy, the Biden administration's weaponization of law enforcement agencies and the ongoing chaos at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to Eric Trump.

Instead, Cheney fixated on taking down the former president through the Jan. 6 hearings.

"Liz Cheney will not do anything about [the above problems]. ... And that's why Wyoming overwhelmingly chose a [virtual unknown] over a political dynasty" in the primary, said Eric Trump.

As for Cheney comparing herself to iconic President Abraham Lincoln in Tuesday night's concession speech, in terms of suffering defeat at the congressional level before rallying to win the presidency down the road, Eric Trump offered this response: "She's no Abraham Lincoln. ... Abraham Lincoln was actually liked by the American people."

Cheney "got absolutely hammered" by a "political newbie," said the younger Trump, before adding, "Name an accomplishment that she had in office. Frankly, I think the RINOs are more dangerous than the Democrats."

