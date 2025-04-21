Guillot to Newsmax: Illegal Southern Border Crossings Dip 97 Percent

Illegal migration at the U.S.-Mexico border has decreased by 97% and illegal drug activity by 60% or more since President Donald Trump took office, Air Force Gen. Gregory Guillot told Newsmax.

"We took the executive order on the 20th of January and ran with [U.S. Customs and Border Protection] and with some policy changes," Guillot said on Monday's "National Report."

Stopping the cartels has been a challenge, he said, but his team has handled it.

"First thing that I think we really had to focus on is when we say cartel, it's not a homogeneous cartel," he said.

"There's dozens and dozens and they're all different, and they have different specialties. They have different ways that they try to conduct illegal activity.

"And so, as we try to counter their ability to challenge our territorial integrity with illegal flow of drugs or people across the border, we've really had to get smart on them in a hurry because as I know you know, they're all very different."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com