Guillot to Newsmax: Illegal Southern Border Crossings Dip 97 Percent

Monday, 21 April 2025 04:34 PM EDT

Illegal migration at the U.S.-Mexico border has decreased by 97% and illegal drug activity by 60% or more since President Donald Trump took office, Air Force Gen. Gregory Guillot told Newsmax.

"We took the executive order on the 20th of January and ran with [U.S. Customs and Border Protection] and with some policy changes," Guillot said on Monday's "National Report."

Stopping the cartels has been a challenge, he said, but his team has handled it.

"First thing that I think we really had to focus on is when we say cartel, it's not a homogeneous cartel," he said.

"There's dozens and dozens and they're all different, and they have different specialties. They have different ways that they try to conduct illegal activity.

"And so, as we try to counter their ability to challenge our territorial integrity with illegal flow of drugs or people across the border, we've really had to get smart on them in a hurry because as I know you know, they're all very different."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

Monday, 21 April 2025 04:34 PM
