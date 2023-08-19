Trump Attorney Binnall to Newsmax: Georgia Indictment 'Affront to Constitution'

Former President Donald Trump’s attorney Jesse Binnall told Newsmax Saturday that Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis’ criminal indictment of Trump regarding allegations he tried to overturn the 2020 election in the state is an "affront to the Constitution."

"You cannot have a conspiracy to engage in First Amendment-protected activity, but that is exactly what Fani Willis has tried to do here," Binnall said during "Saturday Report."

"Remember that the First Amendment is not only the right to free speech or the right to religion but also includes the right to ask government officials to do something that you believe they should do. That's the right to petition for redress of grievances, and so it is a stunning affront on the Constitution of the United States," he added.

Binnall said the Democrats are doing this now to make the "process" be the punishment for Trump, making it almost impossible to campaign in the 2024 race.

"They believe that they can make the process itself the punishment," he said. "They think they can use this to try to affect the 2024 election and that regardless of what happens at the end of the day in the court system, [or] the appellate system, they can use this to try to beat Donald Trump."

Willis announced the 98-page indictment on Monday charging Trump and 18 of his allies and lawyers with felonies including a violation of the state’s Racketeer Influenced Corruption Organization statute usually used to go after organized crime organizations, the Associated Press reported.

"I think what they're really doing is just infuriating the American people that these bureaucrats and prosecutors Keep going after Donald Trump time and time again," he said. "He's vindicated time and time again, but it still is a huge, huge, affront to our constitutional system of government."

Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington, who joined Binnall on the broadcast, said the case is not just a threat to Trump, but to all Americans.

"This is not just a threat to President Trump's constitutional rights, it's a threat to all of our [rights]," Harrington said. "That's really what this is about. The real conspiracy is a conspiracy to stop President Trump from taking back the White House for the American people, and getting to have their say on who leads them."

She said the true criminal "conspiracy" is the collusion between the local district attorneys in New York and Georgia with the federal Department of Justice’s "corrupt" Special Prosecutor Jack Smith.

"The real organized crime is the coordination between the corrupt Special prosecutor in the 'injustice department' in Washington, D.C., and the DAs in New York and in Georgia clearly colluding," she said. "They sent the number three guy from the Justice Department to New York to resurrect the first sham indictment case which Alvin Bragg wasn't going to bring. And now we're hearing reports that a phone call was made on Friday night to Fani Willis that ‘you better indict him on Monday,’ regardless of the process, regardless of if the grand jury meets and hears witnesses."

