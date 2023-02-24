Kimberly Guilfoyle to Newsmax: Trump Displayed 'Pivotal' Leadership in Ohio

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the national finance chair for Make America Great Again 2024, doesn't understand the media's rationale in providing misleading coverage of the Ohio train derailment and former President Donald Trump's subsequent visit to the embattled village of East Palestine.

"The media's very dishonest. They're essentially like the p.r. marketing team working overtime for [President Joe] Biden, his administration, the EPA, [Transportation Secretary Pete] Buttigieg," Guilfoyle told Newsmax Friday afternoon, while appearing on "John Bachman Now" with hosts John Bachman and Bianca de la Garza.

"And this is all to distract from a pivotal moment where we saw true leadership ... real leaders show up when it matters most," Guilfoyle continued. "They saw President Trump there, with boots on the ground ... to make sure the people of East Palestine were heard and listened to; and he actually brought supplies for them."

Through the logistical assistance of U.S. Army veteran John Rourke and Blue Line Moving, Trump helped deliver truckloads of water and other necessary supplies to the East Palestine residents during Wednesday's visit.

Still, the national media, according to Guilfoyle, felt compelled to "shift away" from Trump's positive appearance and focus on a transportation deregulation accusation — which ultimately had nothing to do with the train derailment — that was enacted in 2015, when President Barack Obama was in the White House.

That prompted Guilfoyle to lament that another media "lie," designed to get Trump, had been exposed.

The media "will do anything they can to chip away at the accomplishments of [Trump], and his actions," which are "louder" than ... "President Biden spending Presidents' Day in Ukraine," Guilfoyle continued.

She then said of the contrast between the leaders: "It's like America First vs. America Last."

Despite the media's "dishonest" portrayals, Guilfoyle reiterated that nothing will stop Trump from following his political instincts and helping Americans in need, whenever possible.

Trump's visit to East Palestine was an "obvious" move for any prominent politician, reasoned Guilfoyle; and yet, neither President Biden nor Buttigieg felt compelled to get to Ohio first, and claim the proverbial high ground with that narrative.

Instead, Buttigieg "was cowering in the corner," said Guilfoyle, before his team realized the necessity of visiting Ohio the same week as Trump.

President Trump is "really authentic. He's one of the guys. He loves McDonald's. He loves Pizza Hut," said Guilfoyle when asked about Trump's eventful stop at an East Palestine McDonald's.

