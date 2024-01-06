Trump Mocks Biden in Iowa: Can't Even Read Teleprompter

Donald Trump on Saturday mocked President Joe Biden for his awkward gaffes and press conferences and warned that the U.S. will end up fighting in World War III and dealing with another economic downturn like the Great Depression of 1929 should Biden get reelected in 2024.

"I could read that teleprompter all day long," Trump said during a speech at a campaign rally in Newton, Iowa, that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax2 online streaming application.

"Biden can't even read the teleprompter. The other day he's giving a news conference — he hasn't had one in about six years — he picks Bill from NBC. So the guy asks him a very simple question about vanilla ice cream, but then asks him a question about the border. So [Biden] goes, 'The border is very strong. It's very normal, and things are going very well on the border.' And then he walks into a wall," Trump said.

"This is what we have as our president. We're going to end up in World War III. We're going to end up in a depression like in 1929."

