×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | biden | iowa | rally

Trump Mocks Biden in Iowa: Can't Even Read Teleprompter

By    |   Saturday, 06 January 2024 06:12 PM EST

Donald Trump on Saturday mocked President Joe Biden for his awkward gaffes and press conferences and warned that the U.S. will end up fighting in World War III and dealing with another economic downturn like the Great Depression of 1929 should Biden get reelected in 2024.

"I could read that teleprompter all day long," Trump said during a speech at a campaign rally in Newton, Iowa, that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax2 online streaming application.

"Biden can't even read the teleprompter. The other day he's giving a news conference — he hasn't had one in about six years — he picks Bill from NBC. So the guy asks him a very simple question about vanilla ice cream, but then asks him a question about the border. So [Biden] goes, 'The border is very strong. It's very normal, and things are going very well on the border.' And then he walks into a wall," Trump said.

"This is what we have as our president. We're going to end up in World War III. We're going to end up in a depression like in 1929."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Solange Reyner | editorial.reyner@newsmax.com

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Donald Trump on Saturday mocked President Joe Biden for his awkward gaffes and press conferences and warned that the U.S. will end up fighting in World War III and dealing with another economic downturn like the Great Depression of 1929 should Biden get reelected.
trump, biden, iowa, rally
234
2024-12-06
Saturday, 06 January 2024 06:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved