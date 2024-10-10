Rep. Bean to Newsmax: Biden Wrong to Bash Trump as Folks Suffer

President Joe Biden bashing former President Donald Trump at a time "when people are suffering" is a "shame," said Rep. Aaron Bean, R-Fla.

"It's a shame. No, it is a shame. I listened to the president's comments yesterday and to take time when people are suffering and to bash President Trump, and of course they blame everything on President Trump," Bean told Newsmax's "Newsline."

"But what [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis is doing, I haven't spoken to him, and I just want to congratulate him and his team.

"Let me tell you the formula: leaving politics out of it. But emergency management, we should focus on Americans, and we should focus on the mission. Emergency preparation and emergency management should be locally executed, state managed, and federally supported with strong doses of preparation and communication, and that's the DeSantis formula," he added.

Hurricane Milton late Wednesday smashed through many coastal communities and spawned a barrage of tornadoes that killed at least five people less than two weeks after the misery wrought by Helene.

The storm knocked out power to more than 3 million customers, flooded barrier islands, tore the roof off a baseball stadium, and toppled a construction crane.

DeSantis has "been prepared," added Bean.

"He's brought in fuel, 50,000 linemen that are ready and prepared. Those guys leave politics out of it. Joe Biden, shame on you for taking a moment to trash President Trump during this time. It's crazy. It's crazy. It shouldn't happen at multiple times during the day."

Biden on Wednesday slammed Trump for distributing "a reckless, irresponsible, and relentless promotion of disinformation and outright lies that are disturbing people."

"It's undermining confidence in the incredible rescue and recovery work that has already been taken and will continue to be taken, and it's harmful to those who need help the most. There is simply no place for this to happen," he added.

The "former President Trump has led this onslaught of lies," Biden said. "Assertions have been made that property is being confiscated. That's simply not true."

Trump for weeks has attacked Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and accused them of being incompetent.

"THE WORST RESPONSE TO A STORM OR HURRICANE DISASTER IN U.S. HISTORY," Trump said in a social media post on Tuesday.

