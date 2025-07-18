Pigott to Newsmax: Bahrain Investment Proof Trump Finding Ways to Put America 1st

Bahrain's announcement that it plans to invest more than $17 billion in the United States is proof the Trump administration is finding ways to put America first, State Department Principal Deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott told Newsmax.

"This will lead to tens of thousands of jobs. Just the Bahrain announcement alone will do that," Pigott said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report."

"So, we're seeing a president in President Trump, a secretary of state in Secretary Rubio, and officials across the administration saying, 'let's find ways to put America first.'

"But when we do that, we find this common interest. We find common interest that actually benefits the United States, benefits key industries in the United States while also benefiting our partners," he added.

"That's what an America first foreign policy looks like. And it's going to lead to real jobs, real investment, and a revitalized manufacturing and industrial capacity here in the United States, as we've already seen over the past few months under President Trump."

Under the plan, Bahrain signed a deal that a White House official said was valued at about $7 billion for its national carrier, Gulf Air, to buy 12 Boeing aircraft with an option for six more and 40 General Electric engines.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com