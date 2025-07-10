Blackburn to Newsmax: Still Trying to Get Answers About Trump Assassination Attempt

Senate Republicans are still trying to get answers about the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump last July in Pennsylvania, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn, said to Newsmax on Thursday.

"It is very frustrating that we do not have answers," Blackburn told "Newsline."

"The fact we are trying to get these answers is a little bit frustrating. I don't know when the people were put on leave. I know that it was for varying times. I do know it was without pay.

"I think it will be important to know if, after the FBI, led by Kash Patel, completes their investigation, that if at that point, Secret Service members will be terminated," she added.

Blackburn said she wants to make certain the team around the president is "tight, that they are focused, that they are taking care of him and that they are protecting him.

"That is the imperative. Just as we are hopeful that the Secret Service and with all of their protectees, that they are focused on them," she added.

The Secret Service on Thursday suspended six personnel without pay for failures connected to last year's assassination attempt.

