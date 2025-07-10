WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | assassination | marsha blackburn | newsmaxtv

Blackburn to Newsmax: Still Trying to Get Answers About Trump Assassination Attempt

By    |   Thursday, 10 July 2025 02:35 PM EDT

Senate Republicans are still trying to get answers about the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump last July in Pennsylvania, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn, said to Newsmax on Thursday.

"It is very frustrating that we do not have answers," Blackburn told "Newsline."

"The fact we are trying to get these answers is a little bit frustrating. I don't know when the people were put on leave. I know that it was for varying times. I do know it was without pay.

"I think it will be important to know if, after the FBI, led by Kash Patel, completes their investigation, that if at that point, Secret Service members will be terminated," she added.

Blackburn said she wants to make certain the team around the president is "tight, that they are focused, that they are taking care of him and that they are protecting him.

"That is the imperative. Just as we are hopeful that the Secret Service and with all of their protectees, that they are focused on them," she added.

The Secret Service on Thursday suspended six personnel without pay for failures connected to last year's assassination attempt.  

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Senate Republicans are still trying to get answers about the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump last July in Pennsylvania, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn, said to Newsmax on Thursday.
trump, assassination, marsha blackburn, newsmaxtv
330
2025-35-10
Thursday, 10 July 2025 02:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved