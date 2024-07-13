WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | assasination attempt | russiagate

Giuliani to Newsmax: Trump Proved He's the Leader 'We Want'

By    |   Saturday, 13 July 2024 08:37 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump proved on Saturday after an assassination attempt that he is the leader "we want," former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax.

"I was with him when he had a scare in Nevada, and he had to be taken off the stage in the 2016 campaign, and I, I texted to him immediately after that because I rode away with him. He stayed there. He wouldn't leave until everybody was safe. And I said, 'You just proved tonight that you can be our president.' And that was almost eight years ago. Well, he just proved tonight that this is the kind of leader we want."

"This is a brave man, a strong man, a man who has principles and is willing to die for them," Giuliani continued. "He has known for some time that he's in great peril. I remember going to him specifically on a specific occasion with, I said, with Commissioner Kerik and telling him to 'Please be very careful.' You know, they've done everything they possibly can do to him. This is like the seventh or eighth attempt to frame him for things he didn't do. These people are evil people, and I'm not going to be specific, but the people who tried to take him out on Russian collusion or covering up the hard drive or these are horrible things to do; I don't think anybody in history ever did things like this. And our feckless press lets them get away with it; these are not nice people. This idea that Joe Biden is a nice man, what a joke. I mean, the reality is they are, they are blind with ambition and driven by hatred."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

Saturday, 13 July 2024 08:37 PM
