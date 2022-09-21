Dick Morris to Newsmax: Dems Losing 'Hope' of Stopping Trump Run

Dick Morris, political activist, author and adviser to former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, loosely prognosticated the New York attorney general office's $250 million lawsuit against Trump in his new book, "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback."

While speaking on Newsmax Wednesday night as a guest on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Morris relayed how the book references the Democratic Party's four-step plan of "hope" for precluding Trump from winning the presidency again in 2024:

Hope Trump opts not to run for the White House altogether.

Hope that another Republican, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, usurps Trump in the 2024 GOP primaries.

Hope that Republican voters eventually turn on Trump regarding his endorsement selections for the 2022 midterm elections.

Hope that legal entanglements prohibit Trump from getting American conservatives and independents on his side.

"Now, [the Democrats] only have this [final] move left," said Morris, while adding that New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit represents "persecution by prosecution, and it has all to do with Trump's success."

At that point in the interview, Morris ran down the litany of previous "Get Trump" ventures among the Democrats, incidents that were designed to either put the former president in jail or sour his popularity levels with the American public.

But none of the prior schemes or allegations have stuck, Morris said, and "none of [the New York lawsuit] is going to matter," relative to the 2024 presidential race.

In fact, James' allegation of the Trump Organization "manipulating" real-estate values elicited a chuckle from Morris, who said, "It's New York. Property values can quadruple in an hour ... or drop 90% in a day."

Regarding the upcoming midterms on Nov. 8, Morris said Trump's endorsement picks such as Senate candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz of Pennsylvania, J.D. Vance of Ohio, Blake Masters of Arizona, Adam Laxalt of Nevada and Herschel Walker of Georgia are all faring well with their respective races, even if certain select polls are more consumed with influencing public opinion than painting an accurate electoral picture.

As one example, Morris explained that Georgia GOP challenger Walker had been leading in various polls, but now one survey suddenly has Walker trailing incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., by six percentage points.

"When you look at [that particular] poll, there are six points more of Democrats than Republicans in the sample. So of course, they're going to come up with that result," said Morris, who hosts "Dick Morris Democracy" on Newsmax.

From Morris' perspective, left-leaning polls are trying to create the narrative of the Senate "slipping away" for Republicans.

"And that's entirely manufactured by these polls. It's not an error. It's a deliberate attempt to discourage Republicans from raising more money" before the midterms, added Morris.

