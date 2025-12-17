Trump Keeps Focus on Economy, Skips Venezuela

President Donald Trump used his prime-time address to focus squarely on domestic priorities — especially the economy — and made no mention of Venezuela, despite speculation that rising tensions would factor into his remarks.

The roughly 18-minute address, carried live by Newsmax from the White House Diplomatic Room, centered on inflation, taxes, and affordability.

Trump argued that his administration has begun reversing what he described as economic damage left behind by the previous administration under former President Joe Biden.

“Eleven months ago, I inherited a mess and I’m fixing it,” Trump told the nation, pointing to high inflation, rising prices, and government spending he blamed on Democrats.

He said his administration is “bringing our economy back from the brink of ruin” and promised that prices are already coming down.

Trump devoted much of the speech to touting what he called the largest tax cuts in American history, saying families could save between $11,000 and $20,000 a year and predicting a record tax refund season next spring.

He framed the legislation as the centerpiece of his economic agenda and a key step toward restoring affordability for working Americans.

Notably absent from the address was any reference to Venezuela, where tensions with the Maduro regime have intensified in recent weeks amid U.S. military operations, oil sanctions, and tough rhetoric from Trump himself.

Some observers had expected the president to address those developments or outline next steps in the standoff.

Instead, Trump kept his remarks tightly focused on pocketbook issues, underscoring a strategic decision to emphasize domestic concerns as he approaches the one-year mark of his return to the White House.

The choice comes as some Republicans worry voter frustration over the cost of living could hurt the party in the 2026 midterm elections.

Trump has sought to counter that concern by arguing Americans understand the challenges he inherited and are beginning to see results.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump told reporters that the message of the night would be simple: The administration inherited a broken economy and is fixing it.

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.