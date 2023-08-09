Trump: 'Country Is Being Poisoned' by Biden's Open Border

Former President Donald Trump told Newsmax host Eric Bolling on Wednesday that the "country is being poisoned" by President Joe Biden's open border policies.

Appearing in a special interview on "Eric Bolling The Balance," Trump called attention to the ongoing crisis at the southern border. U.S. Customs and Border Protection has reported 1,526,994 illegal migrant crossings so far in fiscal year 2023.

"Actually, for the most part, the news — you know, the fake news — doesn't report it," Trump said of the migrant crisis. "You report it," he said to Bolling. "For you, it's like one of your biggest subjects, because our country is being poisoned by people that are coming in that shouldn't be here."

The former president said the country "is being invaded" by potentially very serious bad actors.

"Terrorists are pouring into our country," Trump said. "They're catching a lot. But the ones that are really bad and really smart, they're getting through. And we have no idea where they are and who they are, where they come from."

"Our country is in serious trouble," he concluded.

In order to fight the influx, Trump pledged to place people like Thomas Homan, former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Brandon Judd, National Border Patrol Council president, back in charge.

"We have great people on the border. They want to do the job. It's incredible, actually, that they want to do it so much. They cry when they see what's happening," Trump stated, assuring that "we're going to strengthen up the border."

He also said it was more likely there will be a total of 15 million illegal immigrants in the country by the end of the year, "not 4 or 5 million."

Currently, the Migration Policy Institute estimates there are 11,047,000 unauthorized individuals in the United States.

