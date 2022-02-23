Convoy Organizer to Newsmax: 'We Have Over 1,100 Vehicles' Following

Maureen Steele, a national organizer for The People's Convoy, told Newsmax on Wednesday that they had over 1,100 vehicles "not counting the trucks and RVs" trailing behind the U.S. trucker protest against COVID-19 mandates that took off this morning.

"We have over 1,100 vehicles right now, starting out," Steele told "Eric Bolling: The Balance."

"That's not counting the trucks and the RVs that are part of this convoy right now. It is indeed 'The People's Convoy' being led by the truckers," she continued. "They are the tip of the spear."

Steele added, although the truckers are leading the protest, "families" and normal "American people" are also contributing.

"The hopes and dreams of the American people are going with us today. They're on this journey with us," Steele said.

The convoy organizer also stated the group has "tens of thousands" in donations to work with, mostly from small-dollar donors, church groups, and small businesses.

The People's Convoy was organized in response to the much larger "Freedom Convoy" trucker protest against COVID mandates in Canada, which traveled from Vancouver to Ottawa before being dispersed by police, the New York Post reported.

By Thursday, the group plans to reach Kingman, Arizona, followed by: Lupton, Arizona, on Feb. 25; Glenrio, Texas, on Feb. 26; Elk City, Oklahoma, on Feb. 27; Vinita, Oklahoma, on Feb. 28; Sullivan, Missouri, on March 1; Indianapolis, Indiana, on March 3; Cambridge, Ohio, on March 4; Hagerstown, Maryland, on March 5; with the final destination of the District of Columbia kept private for security reasons.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here